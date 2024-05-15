Matty Signs to Lex Records, Announces New Album 'POPS'

Matty — the solo moniker of former BADBADNOTGOOD member Matthew Tavares — has signed to Lex Records and announced a new solo album called POPS, arriving on August 16.

Alongside the album announcement, Tavares has also shared jittery, love-struck lead single "FOOL 4 U," which comes attached to a video directed by Tavares's wife Amanda.

Tavares made his contentious exit from BADBADNOTGOOD back in 2019. In addition to his solo music — his most recent release was last year's K.I.S.S. — he's also done production work for the likes of Justin Bieber, Rosalía, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, James Blake and more.

Check out "FOOL 4 U" below.