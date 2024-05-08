Martha Skye Murphy Announces Debut Album 'Um,' Shares New Song

Martha Skye Murphy has announced her debut album Um, which is set to arrive June 14 via AD 93. Alongside the announcement, Murphy has also shared the video for new single "Pick Yourself Up."



According to Murphy, "Pick Yourself Up" is "an ode to mistrust, Fred & Ginger, and clear days." Murphy co-produced Um with Ethan P. Flynn, with mixing and mastering performed by Marta Salogni and Heba Kadry respectively.



The album features contributions from claire rousay, Roy Montgomery (who appeared on previous single and Staff Pick "Need"), Caroline's Alex McKenzie, Squid's Laurie Nankivell and more.



"I wanted the album to feel like this constant tension between being in a very intimate domestic space, and then propelled into a far stranger environment that is difficult to situate," Murphy said in a press release. "I want people to feel disoriented, erotically charged by the intimacy of a bedroom, then catapulted into a desert."



Check out "Pick Yourself Up" and see the Um tracklist below.





Um:



1. First Day

2. Need (ft. Roy Montgomery)

3. Pick Yourself Up

4. Theme Parks

5. Spray Can

6. Call Me Back

7. Kind

8. The Words

9. Dust Yourself Off

10. IRL

11. Forgive (ft. claire rousay)

