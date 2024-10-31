The "indie sleaze" resurgence is still going strong on TikTok, as the kids have discovered the earth-shattering simplistic beauty of "Maps" by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

For the fourth consecutive week in a row, the 2003 track sits at No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart. This is only the fifth song in the chart's 13-month span to do so.

The TikTok Top 50 chart was started to rank the most popular songs on the clock app in the United States, and is based on the number of videos uploaded, viewed and user engagement with said videos. This data does not influence any other Billboard charts.

To celebrate Yeah Yeah Yeahs' feat of capturing the attention of TikTok teens for more than five seconds, enjoy a Canadian French version of "Maps" someone posted that has been living rent-free in the mind of our Managing Editor below.