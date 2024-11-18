Kim Deal is releasing her very good debut solo album Nobody Loves You More (technically, her previous solo work was released under the Amps), this Friday, and ahead of its release, we get a new video for the album's brassy title track.

"Nobody Loves You More" opens the album with bombastic horns and dramatic strings, a big band sound that's entirely new for Deal. Alex Da Corte's video for the song brings the album cover to life; inspired by artist Bas Jan Ader — who disappeared on a solo voyage across the Atlantic — the video finds Deal adrift at sea, accompanied only by her guitar and a flamingo.

Alongside the new video, Deal has also announced a solo 2025 tour, though she won't be stopping in Canada. Bummer!

"Nobody Loves You More" follows previously shared singles "Coast," "Crystal Breath" and "A Good Time Pushed."

Check out the title track video below and head here to find Deal's upcoming American tour dates.