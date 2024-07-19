It's release day for rising Canadian pop star JESSIA, who just dropped her new EP Okay with Every Part. To mark the occasion, she's also mapped out a tour.

She will play eight shows in the fall, six of them in Canada. Curiously, a press release doesn't mention which venues she's playing, and the details aren't yet up on her website as of press time.

See the schedule below. Tickets go on sale next Friday (July 26).

JESSIA 2024 Tour Dates:

10/22 Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge (early)

10/24 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

10/28 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Room

10/29 Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

11/03 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

11/04 New York, NY - Baby's All Right (early)

11/06 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

11/07 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre