JESSIA Books Fall Tour

She will hit six Canadian cities

Photo: Ming Wu

BY Alex HudsonPublished Jul 19, 2024

It's release day for rising Canadian pop star JESSIA, who just dropped her new EP Okay with Every Part. To mark the occasion, she's also mapped out a tour. 

She will play eight shows in the fall, six of them in Canada. Curiously, a press release doesn't mention which venues she's playing, and the details aren't yet up on her website as of press time.

See the schedule below. Tickets go on sale next Friday (July 26).

JESSIA 2024 Tour Dates:

10/22 Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge (early)
10/24 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
10/28 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Room
10/29 Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
11/03 Toronto, ON - The Opera House
11/04 New York, NY - Baby's All Right (early)
11/06 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
11/07 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

