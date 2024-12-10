Jane Remover is embarking on a headlining North American tour next spring with deadAir labelmate dazegxd as support.

Remover will kick off the 20-date run on April 23 in Minneapolis. After a handful of American dates, they will journey north for a performance in Toronto on April 30. Remover will return to the US for 10 dates before heading back up to Canada for a show in Vancouver on May 17.

The tour will also include support from d0llywood1 and Lucy Bedroque on select dates.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (December 13) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the itinerary below.

Jane Remover 2025 Tour Dates:

04/23 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry *

04/25 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall *

04/26 Detroit, MI - El Club *

04/27 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups*

04/30 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground *

05/02 Boston, MA - The Sinclair *

05/03 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg *

05/04 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church*

05/05 Washington, DC - Atlantis *

05/07 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Hell *

05/09 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs *

05/10 Austin, TX - Parish *

05/12 Denver, CO Bluebird Theatre *

05/13 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court *

05/16 Seattle, WA - Neumos ^

05/17 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl ^

05/18 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre ^

05/20 San Francisco, CA - The Independent ^

05/21 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre ^

05/22 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom ^

* with d0llywood1

^ with Lucy Bedroque