Half Waif Announces New EP 'Ephemeral Being,' Shares "Big Dipper"

Half Waif — the solo project of Massachusetts-born songwriter and producer Nandi Rose — has returned with news of a new EP called Ephemeral Being, and she's previewing it with the lovely new single "Big Dipper."

Ephemeral Being was reportedly inspired by Rose "losing a family member to illness and mov[ing] through a medical recovery of her own." Standing and staring at the wide plains of Wyoming in 2022, she thought to herself, "I'm not a failure, I'm an ephemeral being."

About lead single "Big Dipper," Rose said in a statement:

This is a song about looking for answers, and finding none, and looking again. It was written at a time when I was feeling very stuck in my body and overwhelmed by compounding griefs. I was inspired by the Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, who had just passed away, and his idea of continuation — how we are not bound by our forms. We continue on. "This body is not me," he said. "So laugh with me, hold my hand, let us say good-bye, say good-bye to meet again soon."

Ephemeral Being is the follow-up to 2021's full-length Mythopoetics. The EP arrives May 31 on ANTI-.

Check out "Big Dipper," plus the Ephemeral Being tracklist, below.



Ephemeral Being:

1. Service

2. Big Dipper

3. Heartwood

4. Ephemeral Being

5. Dreaming of Bears