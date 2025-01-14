One of Exclaim!'s most anticipated albums of 2025 now has firm details. Frog Eyes have officially announced The Open Up, which will be released on March 7 via Paper Bag Records. The single "I See the Same Things" is out now, and a brief tour is booked for May.

The Open Up is the follow-up to 2022's The Bees, making it Frog Eyes' second album since their brief breakup. It was recorded primarily live off the floor (with overdubs added after), with a press release pointing to sonic touchstones like '90s emo, the Fall, goth rock and "weird blues."

Get a taste of this by checking out the video for "I See the Same Things," directed by Derek Janzen, below. The recent single "E-E-Y-O-R-E (That's Me!)" is included here.

Also below, see Frog Eyes' tour schedule. They will play a couple of BC shows early this spring, followed by an Ontario/Quebec run in May with Fortunato Durutti Marinetti.

The Open Up is available to pre-order here.



The Open Up:

1. Television, a Ghost in My Head

2. E-E-Y-O-R-E (That's Me!)

3. I Walk Out of There (Ambulance Song)

4. Put a Little Light on the Wretch That Is Me

5. I'm a Little at a Loss

6. I See the Same Things

7. Adam Is My Brother's Friend

8. Chin Up

9. Trash Crab

10. The Open Up Dream on a Lost Receipt

Frog Eyes 2025 Tour Dates:

03/22 Powell River, BC - The Shop *

04/19 Vancouver, BC - Green Auto

05/16 Toronto, ON - Dance Cave ^

05/17 Ottawa, ON - LIVE! on Elgin^

05/18 Montreal, QC - Casa del Popolo^

05/21 Kingston, ON - Wolfe Island Hotel^

05/22 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall^

05/23 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware^

05/24 Tillsonburg, ON - Paddy's Underground^

* with Ford Pier, Himalayan Bear

^ with Fortunato Durutti Marinetti