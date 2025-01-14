Frog Eyes Announce New LP 'The Open Up,' Book Canadian Tour

Watch a video for "I See the Same Things" now

BY Alex HudsonPublished Jan 14, 2025

One of Exclaim!'s most anticipated albums of 2025 now has firm details. Frog Eyes have officially announced The Open Up, which will be released on March 7 via Paper Bag Records. The single "I See the Same Things" is out now, and a brief tour is booked for May.

The Open Up is the follow-up to 2022's The Bees, making it Frog Eyes' second album since their brief breakup. It was recorded primarily live off the floor (with overdubs added after), with a press release pointing to sonic touchstones like '90s emo, the Fall, goth rock and "weird blues."

Get a taste of this by checking out the video for "I See the Same Things," directed by Derek Janzen, below. The recent single "E-E-Y-O-R-E (That's Me!)" is included here.

Also below, see Frog Eyes' tour schedule. They will play a couple of BC shows early this spring, followed by an Ontario/Quebec run in May with Fortunato Durutti Marinetti.

The Open Up is available to pre-order here.


The Open Up:

1. Television, a Ghost in My Head                        
2. E-E-Y-O-R-E (That's Me!)                                        
3. I Walk Out of There (Ambulance Song)            
4. Put a Little Light on the Wretch That Is Me      
5. I'm a Little at a Loss                                                
6. I See the Same Things                                          
7. Adam Is My Brother's Friend                                
8. Chin Up                                                                      
9. Trash Crab                                                                
10. The Open Up Dream on a Lost Receipt

Frog Eyes 2025 Tour Dates:

03/22 Powell River, BC - The Shop *
04/19 Vancouver, BC - Green Auto
05/16 Toronto, ON - Dance Cave ^
05/17 Ottawa, ON - LIVE! on Elgin^
05/18 Montreal, QC - Casa del Popolo^
05/21 Kingston, ON - Wolfe Island Hotel^
05/22 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall^
05/23 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware^
05/24 Tillsonburg, ON - Paddy's Underground^

* with Ford Pier, Himalayan Bear
^ with Fortunato Durutti Marinetti

