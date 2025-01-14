One of Exclaim!'s most anticipated albums of 2025 now has firm details. Frog Eyes have officially announced The Open Up, which will be released on March 7 via Paper Bag Records. The single "I See the Same Things" is out now, and a brief tour is booked for May.
The Open Up is the follow-up to 2022's The Bees, making it Frog Eyes' second album since their brief breakup. It was recorded primarily live off the floor (with overdubs added after), with a press release pointing to sonic touchstones like '90s emo, the Fall, goth rock and "weird blues."
Get a taste of this by checking out the video for "I See the Same Things," directed by Derek Janzen, below. The recent single "E-E-Y-O-R-E (That's Me!)" is included here.
Also below, see Frog Eyes' tour schedule. They will play a couple of BC shows early this spring, followed by an Ontario/Quebec run in May with Fortunato Durutti Marinetti.
The Open Up is available to pre-order here.
The Open Up:
1. Television, a Ghost in My Head
2. E-E-Y-O-R-E (That's Me!)
3. I Walk Out of There (Ambulance Song)
4. Put a Little Light on the Wretch That Is Me
5. I'm a Little at a Loss
6. I See the Same Things
7. Adam Is My Brother's Friend
8. Chin Up
9. Trash Crab
10. The Open Up Dream on a Lost Receipt
Frog Eyes 2025 Tour Dates:
03/22 Powell River, BC - The Shop *
04/19 Vancouver, BC - Green Auto
05/16 Toronto, ON - Dance Cave ^
05/17 Ottawa, ON - LIVE! on Elgin^
05/18 Montreal, QC - Casa del Popolo^
05/21 Kingston, ON - Wolfe Island Hotel^
05/22 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall^
05/23 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware^
05/24 Tillsonburg, ON - Paddy's Underground^
* with Ford Pier, Himalayan Bear
^ with Fortunato Durutti Marinetti