Friko — the hotly tipped Chicago band helmed by vocalist-guitarist Niko Kapetan and drummer Bailey Minzenberger — have announced a run of 2025 North American tour dates, shared alongside a bonus track from the upcoming expanded edition of this year's Where we've been, Where we go from here.

The emo-tinged outfit will hit the road starting February 25 in St. Louis, MO, ahead of three Canadian performances: Montreal's Bar le Ritz (March 10), Toronto's Great Hall (March 11) and the Pearl in Vancouver (May 2). Their scheduled North American dates are currently set to wrap on May 22 in Minneapolis, MN.

Tickets go on sale Friday (October 25), with presales ongoing. See the full itinerary below, where you can also hear plucky new track "If I Am."

Friko 2025 Tour Dates:

02/25 St. Louis, MO - Atomic

02/26 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

02/27 Nashville, TN - The Basement East

02/28 Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar

03/01 Raleigh, NC - Kings

03/03 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

03/04 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

03/07 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/08 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

03/10 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

03/11 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

03/13 Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

03/14 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

03/15 Indianapolis, IN - Turntable

04/30 Boise, ID - Neurolux

05/02 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

05/03 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

05/04 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

05/07 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

05/09 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room HLP

05/10 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

05/14 Las Vegas, NV - Swan Dive

05/18 Denver, CO - Marquis

05/20 Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

05/21 Des Moines, IA - xBk

05/22 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line