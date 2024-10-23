Friko — the hotly tipped Chicago band helmed by vocalist-guitarist Niko Kapetan and drummer Bailey Minzenberger — have announced a run of 2025 North American tour dates, shared alongside a bonus track from the upcoming expanded edition of this year's Where we've been, Where we go from here.
The emo-tinged outfit will hit the road starting February 25 in St. Louis, MO, ahead of three Canadian performances: Montreal's Bar le Ritz (March 10), Toronto's Great Hall (March 11) and the Pearl in Vancouver (May 2). Their scheduled North American dates are currently set to wrap on May 22 in Minneapolis, MN.
Tickets go on sale Friday (October 25), with presales ongoing. See the full itinerary below, where you can also hear plucky new track "If I Am."
Friko 2025 Tour Dates:
02/25 St. Louis, MO - Atomic
02/26 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
02/27 Nashville, TN - The Basement East
02/28 Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar
03/01 Raleigh, NC - Kings
03/03 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
03/04 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
03/07 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/08 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
03/10 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz
03/11 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
03/13 Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
03/14 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
03/15 Indianapolis, IN - Turntable
04/30 Boise, ID - Neurolux
05/02 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
05/03 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
05/04 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
05/07 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
05/09 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room HLP
05/10 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
05/14 Las Vegas, NV - Swan Dive
05/18 Denver, CO - Marquis
05/20 Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
05/21 Des Moines, IA - xBk
05/22 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line