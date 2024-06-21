COIN Map Out 2024–2025 North American Tour

Having just announced their new album I'm Not Afraid of Music Anymore (out September 13 on 10K Projects) earlier this week, Nashville indie pop trio COIN are keeping the ball rolling on no longer being scared with I'm Not Afraid of Tour Anymore, a 2024–2025 stint on the North American road that will bring them to Canada for concerts in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Kicking off with a performance in their home state at Franklin, TN's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 29, the band will support their album on the mostly American (you know how it is) road. They'll make their first venture into Canada on October 17 to play Toronto's Massey Hall, followed by Montreal's Beanfield Theatre on October 18.

After weaving back through the US until about a week or so into November, COIN will take a break from the tour, picking things back up in February, when they'll return to Canadian turf for a concert at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on February 15. The shows are currently set to wrap up on March 4 in Fayetteville, AR.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (June 28) at 10 a.m. local time, following various presales starting Tuesday (June 25). Check out the full schedule of dates below.

COIN 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

09/29 Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

10/01 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

10/02 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

10/04 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

10/05 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/06 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

10/08 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

10/09 Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

10/11 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

10/12 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

10/13 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

10/15 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

10/17 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/18 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

10/19 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

10/23 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

10/24 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

10/26 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

10/27 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/29 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/01 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11/02 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

11/03 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

11/07 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

11/08 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

11/09 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

02/08 Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

02/09 Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

02/11 Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

02/12 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

02/14 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

02/15 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

02/16 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

02/18 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

02/20 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

02/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

02/22 San Diego, CA - SOMA

02/24 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

02/27 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

02/28 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

03/01 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

03/03 Tulsa, OK -Cain's Ballroom

03/04 Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live