COIN Map Out 2024–2025 North American Tour

Having just announced their new album I'm Not Afraid of Music Anymore (out September 13 on 10K Projects) earlier this week, Nashville indie pop trio COIN are keeping the ball rolling on no longer being scared with I'm Not Afraid of Tour Anymore, a 2024–2025 stint on the North American road that will bring them to Canada for concerts in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
Kicking off with a performance in their home state at Franklin, TN's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 29, the band will support their album on the mostly American (you know how it is) road. They'll make their first venture into Canada on October 17 to play Toronto's Massey Hall, followed by Montreal's Beanfield Theatre on October 18.
After weaving back through the US until about a week or so into November, COIN will take a break from the tour, picking things back up in February, when they'll return to Canadian turf for a concert at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on February 15. The shows are currently set to wrap up on March 4 in Fayetteville, AR.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (June 28) at 10 a.m. local time, following various presales starting Tuesday (June 25). Check out the full schedule of dates below.
COIN 2024–2025 Tour Dates:
09/29 Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
10/01 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
10/02 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
10/04 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
10/05 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/06 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
10/08 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
10/09 Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
10/11 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
10/12 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
10/13 McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
10/15 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
10/17 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
10/18 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
10/19 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
10/23 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
10/24 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
10/26 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
10/27 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/29 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
11/01 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
11/02 Orlando, FL - House of Blues
11/03 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
11/07 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
11/08 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
11/09 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
02/08 Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium
02/09 Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair
02/11 Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
02/12 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
02/14 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
02/15 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
02/16 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
02/18 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
02/20 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
02/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
02/22 San Diego, CA - SOMA
02/24 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
02/27 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
02/28 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
03/01 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
03/03 Tulsa, OK -Cain's Ballroom
03/04 Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live