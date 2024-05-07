Catfish and the Bottlemen Book 2024 North American Tour

Having not released an album since 2019's The Balance, Catfish and the Bottlemen returned with a new single called "Showtime" — which quite literally opens with the line, "Back to the graft again" — in February. Since then, they've been cashing in on that promise, and will continue to do so in North America on tour this fall. The British band will make a lone Canadian stop in Toronto.

The shows begin on October 4 in Austin, TX, with a set at Austin City Limits. Catfish and the Bottlemen then continue across the US, making their single venture into Canada just a little shy of the tour's halfway point to play Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre on October 21. They'll complete the remaining dates stateside, wrapping things up in Washington, D.C., on November 3.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (May 10), with an artist presale getting underway tomorrow (May 8) at 10 a.m. local time. See the band's full itinerary below.

Catfish and the Bottlemen 2024 Tour Dates:

10/04 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/05 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

10/08 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

10/11 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/14 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

10/17 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

10/18 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

10/19 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

10/21 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/22 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

10/23 Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

10/25 Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

10/26 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

10/27 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

10/29 Boston, MA - Royale

10/30 New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/01 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

11/02 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

11/03 Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club