After leaving Oxbow last month, Eugene Robinson has readied a full-length with another noise rock outfit he fronts in Buñuel. The four-piece will share new double album Mansuetude on October 25 via SKiN GRAFT Records / Overdrive Records.

Following 2022's Killers Like Us, Mansuetude features contributions from Converge vocalist Jacob Bannon, guitarist Duane Denison (The Jesus Lizard, Tomahawk), vocalist Megan Osztrosits (Couch Slut), cellist Andrea Beninati and vocalist-saxophonist David Binney.

"Mansuetude" means "meekness" or "gentleness," and vocalist Robinson describes the 13-song collection as "extreme but articulate." You can hear that dynamic play out below on the fiery "Drug Burn," a song the band characterize as "a travelog into places your mom told you to steer clear of."

Buñuel features Robinson alongside guitarist Xabier Iriondo (Afterhours, A Short Apnea), bassist Andrea Lombardini (The Framers) and drummer Franz Valente (Il Teatro Delgiorrori).

In early July, Robinson attributed his exit from Oxbow to "irreconcilable differences, none of them aesthetic or musical."

Days afterward, guitarist Niko Wenner shared via Instagram that "an accusation was levelled at [him]" during a European tour, the last four dates of which were cancelled following Robinson's departure.

"It's probably not appropriate for me to give details since the allegation is still unresolved," Wenner added. "The alleged incident, said to have occurred in a crowd, involved only myself and the person making the accusation. None of the others in Oxbow were there."

"As it stands now Oxbow as a band no longer exists," Wenner concluded. "Whether this is a permanent state of affairs remains to be seen."