There's no need to issue a special request: Montreal art rockers Bon Enfant have unleashed their new album Demande spéciale today via Duprince Records.

The follow-up to 2021's Diorama and the quintet's 2019 self-titled debut, Demande spéciale sees Bon Enfant continue on their permeable adventure through — and exploration of — what denotes rock music. Produced by Emmanuel Éthier, its title refers to not only respecting your truest desires, but also to Bon Enfant's musical diversity across its 12 tracks.

As Deee-Lite famously taught us all, groove is in the heart, and it's likewise at the core of this record. Together, Daphné Brissette, Guillaume Chiasson, Etienne Côté, Melissa Fortin and Alex Burger ride it out wherever the spirit moves, dabbling in psych, folk rock, funk and more, with their musical synergy and unifying refrains wrapping everything together with a perfect bow.

Go ahead, treat yourself — stream Demande spéciale below.