UK prog lifers Big Big Train will be making their live debut in Canada this spring, adding a trio of Canadian concerts in Montreal, Ottawa and Quebec City to their North American tour itinerary.

"After performing in the US last year for the first time ever, we're really looking forward to venturing north of the border into Canada and playing for the fans there," singer Alberto Bravin said [via Louder]. "Having performed in Canada on a number of occasions previously while I was a member of PFM, I know how enthusiastic the Canadian fans are about progressive music."

The band's North American venture begins April 2 in Fort Wayne, IN. Just ahead of the month's midway point, they'll cross over into Canada starting April 14 with a show at Montreal's Fairmount Theatre. Prior to another Quebec concert at Quebec City's Salle Dina-Bélanger on April 16, Big Big Train chug their way to Ontario for a gig at Ottawa's Algonquin Theatre on April 15.

From there, they'll wrap things up back in the US, closing things out with a two-night stand in Rutherford, NJ. Tickets for the Canadian shows go on sale Friday (January 10) at 10 a.m. ET — in the meantime, find the full schedule below and Exclaim!'s Canada-wide listings here.

Big Big Train 2025 Tour Dates:

04/02 Fort Wayne, IN - Sweetwater

04/04–09 Miami, FL - Cruise to the Edge

04/10 St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

04/11 Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

04/13 Buffalo, NY - Electric City

04/14 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

04/15 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Theatre

04/16 Quebec City, QC - Salle Dina-Bélanger

04/17 Arlington, MA - Regent Theatre

04/18–19 Rutherford, NJ - Rivoli Theater at the Williams Center