Artemas Plots 2024 World Tour

After making his debut back in 2020, UK alt-pop musician Artemas has a certified viral hit on his hands with latest single "i like the way you kiss me," which has racked up over 400,000 plays on Spotify alone. As such, when you've swept TikTok, you need to capitalize on the momentum with a world tour, and the singer-songwriter is doing just that this fall. He'll make a trio of Canadian stops amid the trek in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
The run kicks off on August 20 with a performance in Dublin, Ireland, before picking back up in Paris, France, on September 14. Artemas will traverse Europe the rest of that month, beginning the North American leg of the tour on October 1 in Chicago, IL.
From there, he'll venture to Canada to play Toronto's Great Hall on October 3 and Montreal's Fairmount Theatre on October 5 before returning stateside. The artist's final Canadian stop comes in Vancouver on October 29, ahead of Artemas's return to Europe and the UK to wrap things up on December 3 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 23) at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales getting underway as of Tuesday (May 21). See the full itinerary below.
Artemas 2024 Tour Dates:
08/20 Dublin, Ireland - Academy
09/14 Paris, France - Le Trianon
09/16 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg MAX
09/17 Hamburg, Germany - Mojo Club
09/19 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
09/22 Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy
09/24 Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine
09/25 Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
09/27 Munich, Germany - Freiheitshalle
09/28 Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
10/01 Chicago, IL - Outset
10/03 Toronto, ON - Great Hall
10/05 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
10/06 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
10/09 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
10/12 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage
10/13 Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
10/16 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade, Purgatory Stage
10/19 Austin, TX - Parish
10/23 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
10/24 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre
10/25 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
10/26 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
10/28 Seattle, WA - Neumos
10/29 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
11/06 Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3
11/09 Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
11/10 Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
11/11 London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
11/21 Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Theatre
11/28 Brisbane, Australia - The Princess Theatre
11/30 Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre
12/03 Aukland, New Zealand - The Powerstation