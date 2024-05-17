Artemas Plots 2024 World Tour

After making his debut back in 2020, UK alt-pop musician Artemas has a certified viral hit on his hands with latest single "i like the way you kiss me," which has racked up over 400,000 plays on Spotify alone. As such, when you've swept TikTok, you need to capitalize on the momentum with a world tour, and the singer-songwriter is doing just that this fall. He'll make a trio of Canadian stops amid the trek in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

The run kicks off on August 20 with a performance in Dublin, Ireland, before picking back up in Paris, France, on September 14. Artemas will traverse Europe the rest of that month, beginning the North American leg of the tour on October 1 in Chicago, IL.

From there, he'll venture to Canada to play Toronto's Great Hall on October 3 and Montreal's Fairmount Theatre on October 5 before returning stateside. The artist's final Canadian stop comes in Vancouver on October 29, ahead of Artemas's return to Europe and the UK to wrap things up on December 3 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 23) at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales getting underway as of Tuesday (May 21). See the full itinerary below.



Artemas 2024 Tour Dates:

08/20 Dublin, Ireland - Academy

09/14 Paris, France - Le Trianon

09/16 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg MAX

09/17 Hamburg, Germany - Mojo Club

09/19 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

09/22 Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

09/24 Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine

09/25 Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

09/27 Munich, Germany - Freiheitshalle

09/28 Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

10/01 Chicago, IL - Outset

10/03 Toronto, ON - Great Hall

10/05 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

10/06 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/09 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

10/12 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

10/13 Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

10/16 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade, Purgatory Stage

10/19 Austin, TX - Parish

10/23 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

10/24 Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

10/25 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

10/26 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

10/28 Seattle, WA - Neumos

10/29 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

11/06 Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3

11/09 Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

11/10 Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

11/11 London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

11/21 Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Theatre

11/28 Brisbane, Australia - The Princess Theatre

11/30 Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre

12/03 Aukland, New Zealand - The Powerstation