Onetime Yaz/Yazoo singer Alison Moyet has announced a North American tour in support of her new album, Key.

The British singer will come to our continent next spring, playing shows through late April and the first half of May. A press release promises, "Strongly focused on the new album, Alison will be performing her reworked material including fan favourites such as 'All Cried Out' and 'Love Resurrection,' assorted deep cuts, new tracks, including the recently-released 'Such Small Ale,' and some Yaz highlights."

A presale begins on Thursday (October 17) at 10 a.m. local time before tickets go on sale to the general public the next morning (October 18), also at 10 a.m.

See the schedule below. More details can be found at Moyet's website.

Alison Moyet 2025 North American Tour Dates:

04/26 Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

04/27 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

04/29 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

04/30 Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

05/02 New York, NY - Webster Hall

05/03 Boston, MA - Big Night Live

05/05 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

05/06 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

05/07 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

05/09 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

05/11 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

05/12 Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

05/14 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

05/16 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

TBA Los Angeles, CA - TBA