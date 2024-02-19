Watch Dogs 2
The iterative tendency of tech and live-die-repeat nature of gaming gives the medium more do-over opportunities than other media. Ubisoft is taking advantage of that with Watch Dogs 2, a sequel to a cyberpunk game that was great at socio-political subtext and world-building, but couldn’t quite nail its narrative. Surveillance may be less of a dominant issue than when the original arrived amidst the Snowden revelations, but hackers and document dumps are a near-daily feature of the U.S. election. So it’s as timely as ever, but has relocated from Chicago to San Francisco where you join an fsociety-esque hacker group. Watch Dogs 2 on Amazon