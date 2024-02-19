Pokémon Sun and Moon
Handheld Pokémon games have printed money for Nintendo since the Red and Blue editions came out 20 years ago, kicking off the whole phenomenon. But Sun and Moon arrive with even higher expectations than normal, thanks to the unexpected viral success of Niantic’s mobile-augmented reality experiment Pokémon Go. The new games, which have a 12-hour time difference, are set on the Hawaii-inspired Alola archipelago region and will feature new nemeses in the form of Team Skull. Presumably you still gotta catch ’em all. Pokémon Sun and Moon on Amazon