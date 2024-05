Pokémon Sun and Moon

Handheldgames have printed money for Nintendo since theandeditions came out 20 years ago, kicking off the whole phenomenon. Butandarrive with even higher expectations than normal, thanks to the unexpected viral success of Niantic’s mobile-augmented reality experiment. The new games, which have a 12-hour time difference, are set on the Hawaii-inspired Alola archipelago region and will feature new nemeses in the form of Team Skull. Presumably you still gotta catch ’em all. Pokémon Sun and Moon on Amazon