The Last Guardian
Fumito Ueda’s reputation rests on a pair of perfect PS2 games – 2001’s Ico and 2005’s Shadow of the Colossus – which Sony funded as if they were Call of Duty despite the former’s signature gameplay feature being hand-holding, while the latter offered only boss battles that made you feel terrible for winning. Combining his previous themes, The Last Guardian is about a young boy befriending a giant griffin-like creature called Trico. Ueda began working on the game back in 2007, so it’s a miracle it escaped vaporware hell at all. The Last Guardian on Amazon