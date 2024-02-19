Kanye and Pharrell's Adidas Originals
Hip-hop and Adidas’ relationship dates back at least to Run-D.M.C., so it's no surprise that the shoe company turned to Kanye West and Pharrell for the latest in their Originals series. Yeezy's Boost boots (pictured on top) mirror their maker's more fashion-forward approach, while Pharrell's selections, part of a larger collection of activewear, look modern and sleek, much like their designer. Kanye West Collection at Adidas Pharrell Williams Collection at Adidas