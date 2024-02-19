Dishonored 2
The steampunk-inspired 2012 surprise hit returns with a highly anticipated sequel. While you played bodyguard Corvo in the cult classic original — framed for murdering your lover, the Empress, and tasked with rescuing your kidnapped royal daughter Emily — this time you can control either character. The open-world stealth adventure takes place not in Dunwall but the new coastal city of Karnaca, inspired by mid-1800s Mediterranean towns. After a 15-year reign, Emily has been deposed as the Empire of the Isles’ ruler, so the game’s about restoring her throne and, based on the title, her honour. Dishonored 2 on Amazon