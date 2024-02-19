Betty Davis' Columbia Years
Betty Davis's place in music history is assured for having introducing husband Miles to Jimi Hendrix, but the influential singer went on to pioneer a funk-rock hybrid that inspired everyone from Prince to Madonna. This latest from Light in the Attic unearths early recordings with members of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Herbie Hancock and Mr. Davis himself, providing the missing link between her early singles and her revolutionary ’70s recordings. The Columbia Years 1968–1968 at Amazon