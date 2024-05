#MyTeamMyCity Tees

Just as Tupac didn’t choose the thug life — it chose him — so, too, can a city not choose the musicians with which it is most universally identified. Hence, some questionable pairings in Teespring’s #MyTeamMyCity line of sports teams and artist collabs. So while Detroit rightfully gets Eminem, the Bills are paired with Goo Goo Dolls and Carolina is stuck with Daughtry. Sigh… there’s always next year. #MyTeamMyCity Tees at Teespring