Adventure Time Lego
Disney Infinity may have given up the ghost, but Lego’s superior toys-to-life platform is still building its pop cultural diversity in year two. After bringing properties like Back to the Future, Dr. Who and The Simpsons to digital life in the initial level packs, Lego is now incorporating cult cartoon Adventure Time. The pack includes a Finn minifig, Jakemobile and Ancient Psychic Tandem War Elephant as well as the level “A Book and a Bad Guy” based on the episodes “The Enchiridion!” and “Mortal Folly.” Future waves will include The Goonies, Powerpuff Girls and Teen Titans Go! Adventure Time Lego on Amazon