film reviews Archive

'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' Is a Crime Against Nostalgia
At this point, Eddie Murphy is a cultural institution — a powerhouse comedian and performer who cultivated a career based on lewd jokes, bo
Back in the 1960s, Hollywood hit a bit of a snag: the Golden Age was over, the Hays Code was petering out but still in effect up to 1968, a
As strange as it may sound given how successful Season 2 of 'The Bear' became, I believed at that the time that the series should've ended
In California in the mid-'80s, a serial killer dubbed the Night Stalker hunted through San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Los Angeles
There's something fascinating about Canada's prairie towns. The ghostly howl of the wind, the whispering of the grass, mist gathering
"We're grotesque, but we're feeling right at home." Those were the closing words Kristin Witko spoke on her 2019 debut album, the refracted
Mo Kenney's "Evening Dream" is a breakup song that plays out like a movie — even when the emotions are painful, the hazy glow of nostalgia
'Dichotomy' is the perfect title for pHoenix Pagliacci's new solo album; the Toronto MC and singer (known for formidable work in groups like
The park was packed and sight-lines were at a premium for the last big night of 2024's Ottawa Jazz Festival, with Norah Jones
After the laid-back, Mediterranean breeziness of Gabi Hartmann on Thursday, it was a whole different kind of melting pot in the OLG tent
It would be easy to pick on Camila Cabello. The painfully obvious rebrand she underwent for her fourth solo album conjures images of
The first time I played Vivian Girls' self-titled 2008 album on vinyl, I listened to the entire thing at the wrong speed before I realized
Sponsored by the French Embassy here in Ottawa, it was an hour of official Francophonia in the OLG tent's 7:30 slot on Thursday
Michael Sarnoski's directorial debut, 'Pig', cleverly hid a meditation on grief beneath a 'John Wick'-ian veneer, creating a deeply felt
Like sands in an hourglass, so are the albums of Guided by Voices. While a handful of their 25 albums released since their reformation
It was the wrong day to forsake the tented OLG stage (see you another time Commotions) for Confederation Park's open-air setup: it poured
I don't know how much 'Love Heart Cheat Code' — the fourth studio album from Australian quartet Hiatus Kaiyote — is actually meant to take
In 1985, New York Magazine journalist David Blum wrote an article about a group of young emerging actors in Hollywood. At the time, Blum
Mabe Fratti would make a good Oracle. In thinking of a tidy aesthetic phylum to classify the Guatemalan cellist, singer and composer's work
It rises from the prairie landscape as a defiant obelisk. Two sixteen-story towers joined together by an all-embracing tropical atrium
There's a sense of finality floating on the sun-warmed waters of 'What Occurs,' the tenth album by Islands, the near two-decade-old
There's never a dull moment in the cinematic mind of Yorgos Lanthimos — but that doesn't always result in decipherable work. A modern fable
ML Buch is a rock star. The Danish composer, producer and songwriter's Tuesday night performance at Longboat Hall — her second-ever
These days, our main pop girls work in feedback loops. They live in, respond to and build on the lore that surrounds them — no questions
While headliners Show Me the Body raged at the #1 Legion, a few blocks west, a sonic transformation was taking place in the basement
Taking the stage at Pin-Bar in the late afternoon on Saturday, LA-based folk artist Enny Owl's sleeper set was a highlight of this year's
Under the enduring leadership of George Clinton, the look and feel of the legendary Parliament-Funkadelic has changed significantly since
After losing Thundercat to Bluesfest last year, there was perhaps some behind the scenes bemusement at the Ottawa Jazz Festival in the know
The jazz gods intervened on the first night of 2024's Ottawa Jazz Festival. After three days of sweltering temperatures there were sweaters
As the sun set on day two of Sled Island, the streets of Calgary's downtown core came alive. Festival-goers venue hopped down 7th Ave, mean
Beginning their set abruptly with a sound that severed the bone marrow of Central United Church, Irreversible Entanglements made their
Every year film festivals release a certain type of film — usually a drama starring an actor riding a wave of positive buzz (or established
"Girl, so confusing" is already one of the most vulnerable songs on 'BRAT.' On an album shaped by its unfiltered, plainly spoken
Can the joy of experimentation go rote? If anybody knows, it would be Australian headcases Pond. Their kitchen-sink approach
Like most millennial Canadians, I grew up listening to Céline Dion. It was hard not to. Even before her heart went on and on, Dion's voice
Between 1963 and 1967, photographer Danny Lyon interviewed members of the Chicago Outlaw Motorcycle Club and their wives and girlfriends, w
There is something incredibly satisfying about amalgamating genres into ridiculous, Frankensteinian combinations, and there is no
While I ultimately ended up putting forth Afternoon Bike Ride's subtle "Good Company" for my 2023 song of the summer, I almost went with a
Turning their usual formula on its head, Peterborough's Cross Dog aren't here to play when it comes to the politically charged
A momentous directorial debut for Caitlyn Sponheimer, Wild Goat Surf is a formidable force of filmmaking. A tender and heartwarming explora
After the catastrophically disappointing final season of Game of Thrones, the apprehensively anticipated House of the Dragon spin-off serie
Colin Meloy's been a busy guy — his YA and children's novels have taken up a lot of his time. He didn't intend for the Decemberists' hiatus
The first Inside Out film contains a reliably imaginative foundation to work from. It also offers a more abstract concept than Pixar's usua
Zsela's voice is an anchor. The NYC songwriter's deep, bottom-of-the-throat vocals pull her songs to the dusky half-light of the ocean floo
Formed from the ashes of Ought by ex-members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy, Cola started as a duo in 2019. After just one practice with Darc
It shouldn't have taken this long, but I think I'm ready to admit it: European festivals have North American festivals beat.I'm sorry, but
If they were actually played in clubs this side of the Atlantic, L'Impératrice would likely be a darling. The French-French dance group mak
Following up on what their band the Unintended once intended, Rick White and the Sadies have reconvened for a lovely album
When you look around at any Vancouver music venue, you're almost guaranteed to see the usual Carhartt work pants and Doc Martens. As Blackb
For over a decade, Kaytranada has built his reputation as a summer staple. With his music existing at the intersection of house, dance, pop