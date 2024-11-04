film news Archive

The Weeknd's 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' Film with Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan Lands at Lionsgate
We still don't know when the Weeknd's trilogy-concluding new album will arrive, but we do know it's called 'Hurry Up Tomorrow.' And, as it
Late EDM hitmaker Avicii will be the subject of a new documentary hitting Netflix next month. 'Avicii - I'm Tim' will explore the life
For several years now, metalcore band As I Lay Dying have been controversial — mainly due to vocalist Tim Lambesis's penchant for plotting
Peach Pit have announced a 2025 Canadian tour in support of their recent record 'Magpie.' The tour will kick off on February 4 with two
There are a few of us brave enough to admit Maroon 5's early catalogue has some bangers ("Makes Me Wonder" is a karaoke classic for yours
Manchester trio Doves have returned today with their first new music in over four years: "Renegade," the lead single from their forthcoming
Les Deuxluxes — the Montreal-based rock duo of Anna Frances Meyer and Etienne Barry — have announced the forthcoming release of their new EP
Jerry Seinfeld-stylized comedians are possibly about to start doing bits beginning with, "What's the deal with Melbourne, Australia's
Following its inaugural edition in 2023, VENUExVENUE returns to London, ON, for its second year showcasing music, connection and community
Drake continues to be haunted by his feud with Kendrick Lamar, which this weekend (November 2) led to the rapper making a bit of a fool of
Primus have revealed that longtime drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander has once again left the band. Calling the news "a complete shock" in a
Legendary producer and composer Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91. 'The New York Times' confirmed Jones's death with his publicist
Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice feel that Christmas comedy is the reason for the season, announcing a short Canadian tour to celebrate the seas
Madlib is suing former manager Eothen "Egon" Alapatt, accusing the music executive of "rank self-dealing," "engaging in persistent and
The plug is being pulled on MTV Canada, with Bell Media's announcement that the channel will go dark nearly 20 years since its
Toronto psych folk band Beams have finally had their album 'Requiem for a Planet' returned to streaming services after a "predatory AI
Before she takes an "incredibly long" break from music, Adele has four more weeks of her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars
Who says Halloween is just for kids? Lots of adults get into the spooky spirit just as much as youngsters do — and that includes Canadian
Eddie Murphy is set to play George Clinton in a new biopic about the Parliament-Funkadelic legend.The now-untitled project is currently
Norwegian heavies Kvelertak have announced the departure of founding guitarist Bjarte Lund Rolland.News of Rolland's exit comes as Kvelerta
Chappell Bone isn't the only pop star haunting Toronto this Halloween season. Taylor Swift also left her spooky stamp on the city thanks to
After making her label debut with the Afrobeats-inspired single "Life" in August, Montreal rapper Naya Ali has announced her forthcoming new
It's officially her time: Halloween is over, and the self-appointed (but undisputed) Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, is defrosting. If the
With less than a week to go towards the 2024 US Presidential Election, Stevie Nicks revealed in an interview with MSNBC that she didn't
Alvvays' pop culture permeation continues. The Grammy-nominated indie stars appear on the new album from trap star Lil Uzi Vert, who sample
Owen Pallett has announced Canadian tour dates for early 2025. This week, the acclaimed composer revealed shows in Winnipeg, Calgary, Guelph
Earlier this year, Dave Grohl came clean about a relationship he had with a woman — who was not his wife Jordyn Blum — resulting in the bir
Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band know how to put on a show, and sometimes that requires getting a little festive. And if you're
Today, Jennifer Castle shares her latest, 'Camelot' — an Exclaim! Staff Pick — her follow-up to 2020's 'Monarch Season,' via Paradise of
After some confusion, LCD Soundsystem have confirmed that they do indeed have a new album in the works, although it's not done yet. In the
Bachman-Turner Overdrive have announced a cross-Canada tour, bringing the band through Halifax, Toronto, Winnipeg, Victoria and many
John Frusciante has played a number of guitars over the years, but he's by far most synonymous with a Fender Stratocaster. Now, finally
'BRAT' Summer may be long over, but it's evidently never to be forgotten — to the point where it has kind of overtaken the rest of the
Thom Yorke briefly paused a solo performance in Melbourne, Australia, this week after an audience member called upon the Radiohead frontman
Woodstove Festival is an annual event that will be local indie acts to the Vancouver Island town from November 1 to 3, with a lineup full
In the first half of 2024, Montreal's Backxwash teamed up with La+ch and SVDP on "BLVCK," then released the epic solo cut "WAKE UP." Looking
This summer, one of our foremost cinephiles, Quentin Tarantino, made it clear why he has zero intention of watching 'Toy Story 4.' As it
Scissor Sisters are reuniting for their shows in over a decade. Today, the New York outfit announced plans to play 10 dates next May in
The "indie sleaze" resurgence is still going strong on TikTok, as the kids have discovered the earth-shattering simplistic beauty of "Maps"
As I Lay Dying continue to lay, dying. Apt for this goriest of days, the controversial metalcore unit's rhythm guitarist, Phil Sgrosso, has
This year marks the 20th fecalversary of Dave Matthews Band's infamous poop incident, when their tour bus driver dumped 800 pounds of human
Toronto's Scotiabank Arena is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, which certainly explains why the number 25 has been all over the Bay
It's Halloween, so here's a trick rather than a treat: some titles will be leaving Netflix in the coming months. Subscribers can say bye-bye
The culmination of October spookies has come at last: it's Halloween! Boo! Most streaming platforms kept their horror programming to
As Marvel slows down its release schedule, the Beatles seem to be Disney+'s new cash cow, as yet another Beatles doc is included in the
'Saturday Night Live' is so brat — the sketch show has just announced that Charli XCX will both host and perform on an upcoming episode
Olivia Rodrigo's "God, it's brutal out here" prophecy continues to foretell even now, over three years on from the release of her debut
Toronto's Little Junior released their self-titled sophomore record in September, and now, they're giving it a proper debut with a
Attention buskers: when you perform on the streets, be sure to give it your all, because you never know when a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer
Following this summer's release of the second volume of his breakout 2012 'King of the Mischievous South' mixtape, Denzel Curry has