Exclaim!'s 11 Most Disappointing Films of 2021
PUBLISHED Oct 17, 2023
After the closures of 2020, any visit to a theatre in 2021 was cause for celebration. And often, the films were excellent. But even the swe...
Inside the Musical Legacy of Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon': Robbie Robertson, Jack White, Jason Isbell and More
PUBLISHED Oct 17, 2023
Martin Scorsese's latest cinematic epic, Apple TV+'s Killers of the Flower Moon, examines the true story of the Oklahoma murders that took...
Fresh Frights 2023: The Best New Horror on Streaming Services
PUBLISHED Oct 17, 2023
Happy spooky month! Horror being the genre du jour means that slashers and thrillers aren't only relegated to October anymore. Throughout t...
Vivek Shraya Embraces the Failure of Her Pop Star Dream
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2023
Objectively, Vivek Shraya's career is impressive by any measure: she has an extensive musical catalogue, numerous novels, children's books,...
These Directors Failed to Pitch Spike Lee — but Succeeded in Pushing Canadian Filmmaking Forward
PUBLISHED Oct 10, 2023
Individually, directors Kelly Fyffe-Marshall and Sasha Leigh Henry, along with producers Tamar Bird and Iva Golubovic, are some of Canada's...
Inside the Hamilton Filming Locations of Ontario's Own 'Relax, I'm from the Future'
PUBLISHED Oct 2, 2023
Home of the Tiger Cats and the province's finest steel mills, Hamilton, ON, has become quite the hot spot for film and television productio...
Austra Finds Her "Dream Project" in Rewriting Tchaikovsky
PUBLISHED Sep 29, 2023
Katie Stelmanis was in a rut. In May 2020, the Toronto musician also known by her middle name, Austra, delivered her fourth studio album,...
'Saw X' Returns Franchise to Gory Glory: "We Wanted to Make This an OG 'Saw' Movie"
PUBLISHED Sep 29, 2023
Twenty years and 10 films later, there's no denying the power and legacy of the Saw franchise. The first film debuted in 2003 introducing f...