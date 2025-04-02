Reuben and the Dark with The Bullhorn Singers — win tickets to the Canadian show date of your choice!Published Apr 2, 2025
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Reuben and the Dark with the Bullhorn Singers at the Canadian date of your choice (via MODO Live)!
Late last year, Calgary indie folk outfit Reuben and the Dark joined forces with Iskotoah'ka William (Billy) Wadsworth and his Bullhorn Singers, blending powerful harmonies and traditional drumming into something truly special. Now, following the release of their debut EP All These Roads (check out the title track below), they’re hitting the road together on a national tour!
By entering below, you could win tickets to one of the following show dates:
05/06 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
05/07 Victoria, BC - Wicket Hall
05/15 Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
05/16 Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall
05/17 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub
05/18 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre