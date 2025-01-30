Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — win tickets in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto or Ottawa!

Published Jan 30, 2025

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats live at the Canadian date of your choice (via Live Nation)!

The powerhouse roots-rock outfit is hitting the road in 2025, bringing their electrifying South of Here tour to arenas across Canada. The Vancouver show will feature special guest Charley Crockett, while the other Canadian dates will see support from the Teskey Brothers.

By entering below, you could win tickets to one of the following show dates: