Mustafa – enter for a chance to win tickets to the Toronto show, plus 'Dunya' on vinyl!Published Oct 8, 2024
Enter for your chance to win a special Mustafa prize pack via Arts & Crafts!
The poetic Toronto singer-songwriter, who is also Exclaim!'s fall cover star, has made quite a splash this year, having recently released his tender, full-length debut Dunya, which features collaborations with Aaron Dessner, Rosalía, Daniel Caesar and more.
To celebrate, we're giving away two prize packs to our readers:
- A Toronto winner will receive a pair of tickets to the show at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto on November 7, plus Dunya on vinyl
- A national winner will receive a copy of Dunya on vinyl
