Published Jun 21, 2024

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to awesome concerts across Canada of your choice from the list below (courtesy of MODO Live)!

2024 Concert Dates

08/19 Santigold: Toronto, ON - Rebel

08/20 Santigold: Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

10/01 Santigold: Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum

For your chance to win, fill out the form below!