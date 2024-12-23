'Better Man' — enter for a chance to win four tickets to see the film, a $50 Cineplex gift card, headphones and more!

Published Dec 23, 2024

Enter for a chance to win an exclusive Better Man prize pack via Paramount Pictures Canada!

This prize includes four passes to see the Robbie Williams biopic (valid at any Cineplex from December 25) and a $50 Cineplex gift card. Plus, you'll get special collectable items, including a crewneck T-shirt, Bluetooth headphones, a mini poster and an acrylic pin.

To enter, check out this article (which has the answer to the question below) and fill out the form!