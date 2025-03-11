Beck with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra — win tickets to the show at Roy Thomson Hall!

Published Mar 11, 2025

Mutating songwriter Beck has announced an orchestral tour — and you could win two tickets to the show with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra at Roy Thomson Hall on July 18!



Get ready to dive into unique symphonic arrangements of classics and deep cuts from a towering back catalogue! The orchestra will be conducted by Edwin Outwater, with Molly Lewis opening the show. More details here.



For your chance to win, fill out the form below.