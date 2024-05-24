comedy reviews
'Saturday Night Live' Ended Season 49 Energetically, Despite Sabrina Carpenter's Decaf Performance
May 18, 2024
A strong and memorable Saturday Night Live season ended with a funny and solid finale. Jake Gyllenhaal was a dedicated and great host, whil...
John Mulaney's 'Everybody's in L.A.' Is as Chaotic and Confusing as the City Itself
Hosted by John Mulaney
Hosting a talk show famously takes a little while to get right. Comedians like Seth Meyers and Conan O'Brien took months or even years to...
Maya Rudolph and Vampire Weekend Had Rip-Roaring Fun on Strangely Scatological 'SNL'
May 11, 2024
Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph returned to have some rip-roaring fun (there were a number of jokes about farting and pants pooping),...
Dua Lipa's Enthusiasm and Jerry Seinfeld's Cameo Couldn't Redeem a Nonsensical 'SNL'
Despite Dua Lipa's effervescence and enthusiasm, 'Saturday Night Live' had a schedule of sketches that were particularly surreal and random...
Kristen Wiig Returned to 'SNL' with New Tricks and Famous Cameos
April 6, 2024
In what seemed to be a conscious move, former (and HOF) 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Kristen Wiig didn't revisit any of her beloved...
Josh Brolin and Ariana Grande Hit a High Note on 'SNL'
March 9, 2024
In his third outing, Josh Brolin was an affable and excellent guest host, going clothing-optional for the sake of comedy. Ariana Grande was...
Sydney Sweeney and Kacey Musgraves Enlivened Tired Jokes on 'SNL'
March 2, 2024
Sydney Sweeney was an effervescent host navigating few sketch ideas that really popped, and Kasey Musgraves returned to...
A Solid 'SNL' Overcame So-So Showings by Shane Gillis and 21 Savage
February 24, 2024
Despite the uproar over 'Saturday Night Live' booking Shane Gillis to host this episode after they infamously hired and then days later...