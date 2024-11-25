comedy news Archive

FACTOR Canada Claims to Be a Victim of $9.8 Million of Music Industry Funding "Cybertheft"
FACTOR Canada — the non-profit granting body "dedicated to providing assistance toward the growth and development of the Canadian music
FACTOR Canada — the non-profit granting body "dedicated to providing assistance toward the growth and development of the Canadian music
My Bloody Valentine have announced that they'll be playing their hometown of Dublin for the band's first show in more than seven years
Hey, did you know that Tame Impala is just one guy? Did you know that that guy has invented his own instrument now? Kevin Parker has
Perhaps against all odds given the current massive wave of people making their exodus from Elon Musk's X (formerly known as Twitter), Bob
Katy Perry hasn't exactly been crushing it lately, but after the flop of her album '143' (and its infamous lead single), the pop star has
Want to win a year's worth of free music promotion and radio tracking? Play MPE is launching its own artist incubator Caster Emerge
Poor Father John Misty. His big 'Mashashmashana' release day thunder got more than slightly stolen by Kendrick Lamar surprise-dropping his
Red Hot Chili Peppers have revealed that a Pearl Jam logo subtly appears in the artwork for their beloved 1999 album, 'Californication'
Kendrick Lamar's surprise album drop on Friday (November 22) was a seismic event that shocked the hip-hop world. While 'GNX' doesn't overtly
Pop star Khalid has come out as gay after being outed on Twitter/X. After discussion about the singer's sexuality began to spread on the
The JUNO Awards have confirmed that Michael Bublé will host the 2025 edition of the awards show, with Sum 41 slated to be inducted into the
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is still in Toronto, with many hopeful concertgoers left in the lurch by the expensive ticket prices. In response
De La Soul say they are "exploring all of our legal options" surrounding a new biography about their group authored by award-winning
With support from Overkill and Night Demon, as well as additional vocals from Myrkur, Danish metallers King Diamond have announced a North
For some reason, there's something so visceral about the name Jelly Roll. Maybe that's apt for an artist who feels more like an experience
Kendrick Lamar just surprised-released his new album, 'GNX', and while hip-hop fans celebrate, one person isn't quite so happy: Father John
Taylor Swift has already conquered the world as the planet's most successful pop star. Next up: space? A piece of Swiftie history will be
Kendrick Lamar just dropped a new album. A whole new album! Lamar must've been feeling cocky after defeating Drake, because he's already
Kesha is the latest artist to be accused of using AI-generated art for her latest single "Delusional"
Stevie Nicks's baby grand piano — the very piano used by Nicks to write "Sara" and by Christine McVie to write "Songbird" — is up for
VELD Music Festival returns to Toronto for its 12th edition next year, running from August 1 to 3 at Downsview Park. INK Entertainment Group
This year's edition of Montreal's flagship Just for Laughs comedy festival — as well as its Toronto iteration — were cancelled after its
Donald Glover has postponed the remaining North American dates on his ongoing world tour as Childish Gambino, including three performances
After Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival attendees got a sneak peek over the weekend, Mac Miller's estate has officially announced the late rapper's
Months after Miley Cyrus was first sued for copyright infringement over her mega-hit "Flowers" — a songwriter who worked on Bruno Mars's
TAURO, the new duo from jazz pianist and singer-songwriter Cynthia Tauro and Broken Social Scene's Brendan Canning have released their
Sarah McLachlan was scheduled to begin the Canadian leg of her North American tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of 'Fumbling Towards
Kate Nash released '9 Sad Symphonies,' her first new album in five years, back in June, and is currently touring behind it in the UK
Although she was only speaking for herself, Phoebe Bridgers foretold plans to "take a massive step back" in 2024 after 2023 was the year of
French producer and songwriter Oklou has announced her debut album 'choke enough,' arriving February 7, 2025, via True Panther. Alongside
Having fronted Alabama Shakes and released solo albums under her own name, Brittany Howard is launching yet another project — this time a
Last night (November 20), Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival organizers did the big lineup reveal for the 2025 iteration of the event
"Californication" is arguably the Red Hot Chili Peppers' most popular song, as it's currently the band's top-streamed song on both Spotify
American jam band Goose are about to christen themselves Canadian Geese when they fly north of the border for their first-ever performance
Coheed and Cambria have been at this thing for a while (just shy of 30 years!), and they've just announced plans for their 10th full-length
After 35 years, Pamela Hayden — the voice actor known for playing Milhouse van Houten, Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders and others — is retiring
Last week, it was reported that Yes had been sued for copyright infringement over "Dare to Know," a song from their 2021 album 'The Quest'
Sudbury's Northern Lights Festival Boréal will return for its 54th edition next year, and has announced Quebec singer-songwriter Klô Pelgag
Killswitch Engage have shared news of their ninth studio LP. The Grammy-nominated metalcore unit will share 'The Consequence' on
After reforming in 2021 and releasing 'The Bees' in 2022, cult-beloved Vancouver indie rockers Frog Eyes have confirmed that they have
Jurors who served on the 2023 trial that found Danny Masterson guilty on two counts of forcible rape have claimed that members of the
Legendary folk singer Vashti Bunyan has announced a 20th anniversary expanded edition of her sophomore record 'Lookaftering,' which
Listen up, Lily Collins: Genesis's sixth album, 'The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway,' marked a pivotal point in their career. Originally
Wilco has fulfilled a prophecy from an April Fool's joke by reissuing 'A Ghost is Born' for its 20th anniversary. Arriving February 7 via
Toronto's Charlie Houston has announced plans for her debut album 'Big After I Die,' which will arrive through Arts & Crafts on January 31
Today's news won't come as a big surprise for those who remember 'Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz,' Cyrus's indulgent 2015 surprise album that
Fuzzy indie pop sweeties the Pains of Being Pure at Heart are back! They reunited this summer, and now they've announced plans to revisit
Having completed the release of their two-album project, 'Town & Country,' this year, Canadian folk rock authorities Elliott BROOD plan to
Kendrick Lamar was the unequivocal winner of his rap beef with Drake, but some of the Torontonian's not-so-sneak disses have given him a lot
Ahead of releasing new album Humanhood on January 17 via Next Door Records, Toronto's Tamara Lindeman — a.k.a. the Weather Station — has ma