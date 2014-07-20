TIME Festival
Smith Westerns
Fort York Garrison Common, Toronto ON, July 19
PUBLISHED Jul 20, 2014
Before Chicago-based indie rockers Smith Westerns had even taken the stage at Toronto's TIME Festival on Saturday afternoon, it was clear t...
Action Bronson
Fort York Garrison Common, Toronto ON, July 19
PUBLISHED Jul 20, 2014
Sometimes smoking too much weed can be a bad thing. Case in point: Action Bronson (real name Arian Asllani), who took the stage at Toronto'...
Majical Cloudz
Fort York Garrison Common, Toronto ON, July 19
PUBLISHED Jul 20, 2014
With a long-lost recording between Majical Cloudz' Devon Welsh and TIME Festival headliner Grimes surfacing online earlier in the week, fes...
St. Lucia
Fort York Garrison Common, Toronto ON, July 19
PUBLISHED Jul 20, 2014
With their unabashedly anthemic '80s rock attitude and throwback pop songs, Brooklyn-based outfit St. Lucia are a fairly ridiculous band to...
Grimes
Fort York Garrison Common, Toronto ON, July 19
PUBLISHED Jul 20, 2014
Strange was the scene at Toronto's TIME Festival for the night's final performance, Canadian-born Claire Boucher (more commonly known as Gr...
Jon Hopkins
Fort York Garrison Common, Toronto ON, July 19
PUBLISHED Jul 20, 2014
British beatmaker Jon Hopkins may have been relegated near the bottom of the lineup at Toronto's TIME Festival, but his Saturday afternoon...