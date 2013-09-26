TIFF 2013
Blood Glacier
Marvin Kren
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2013
With its isolated setting in the German Alps and threat of insidious mutation, for a good while, Blood Glacier (formerly presented under fa...
All Cheerleaders Die
Lucky McKee & Chris Sivertson
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2013
Considering the strength of Lucky McKee's previous deceptively astute assaults on fixation and gender roles — May and The Woman ̵...
1982
Tommy Oliver
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2013
Heartstrings will be tugged in this poignant, streetwise tale of a father trying to shelter his daughter from the destructive fallout of he...
Hateship Loveship
Liza Johnson
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2013
Based on a short story by celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro, Liza Johnson's third feature film is a troubling picture. Since Hateship...
Abuse of Weakness
Catherine Breillat
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2013
In 2004, Catherine Breillat (the controversial auteur known for biting deconstructions of gender relations, primarily in a sexual capacity,...
Bad Words
Jason Bateman
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2013
For his directorial debut, Jason Bateman selected first-time screenwriter Andrew Doge's Blacklisted script, about an acerbic, middle-aged c...
Moebius
Kim Ki-duk
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2013
A comedy of the darkest order, Moebius is audacious and perverse, even by the standards of the man responsible for last year's highly disco...
Joe
David Gordon Green
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2013
In both his comedic and dramatic works, prolific director David Gordon Green has demonstrated a preoccupation with the idea of manhood as a...