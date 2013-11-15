TIFF 2013
How I Live Now
Kevin MacDonald
PUBLISHED Nov 15, 2013
Passionate and reliable director Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland) tackles this adaptation of Meg Rosoff's turbulent coming-of-ag...
The Kids from the Port
Alberto Morais
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2013
With its subdued political reflection and pointed eschewing of conventionality, being a slowly attentive and formally composed representati...
All the Wrong Reasons
Gia Milani
PUBLISHED Sep 29, 2013
When All the Wrong Reasons opens, married couple James (Cory Monteith) and Kate (Karine Vanasse) are having a difficult time connecting. S...
To the Wolf
Aran Hughes & Christina Koutsospyrou
PUBLISHED Sep 29, 2013
Shot over two years, utilizing non-actors that reside within the Greek countryside To the Wolf depicts, Aran Hughes and Christina Koutsospy...
The Husband
Bruce McDonald
PUBLISHED Sep 29, 2013
Though arguably one of his most accessible feature films, taking a dry and straightforward approach to black comedy with minimal stylizatio...
The Dog
Allison Berg & Frank Keraudren
PUBLISHED Sep 29, 2013
In 1972, John Wojtowicz attempted to rob a Brooklyn bank to finance his lover's sex-reassignment surgery. And because John Wojtowicz's rob...
Why Don't You Play In Hell?
Sion Sono
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2013
In this zany, blood-soaked ode to the lunatic allure of cinema, Sion Sono creates macabre comedy gold by dropping an amateur film troupe in...
Almost Human
Joe Begos
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2013
Joe Begos's debut full-length feature typifies the worst low-budget horror has to offer: bad acting, lazy writing, shoddy special effects,...