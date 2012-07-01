Need To Know
How To Get Some Sweet Release
PUBLISHED Jul 1, 2012
It's no secret that the music industry likes to have fun. If you participate in CMW, NXNE, New Music West, or any other industry conference...
Friends In Need
How Crowdsourcing Could Change Your Career
PUBLISHED May 23, 2012
Every would-be entrepreneur on the planet has experienced the following unfortunate realization: "In order to make money, I need a product...
The Future of Music Coalition
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2012
Artists have always had a unique relationship with money. On one hand, the lack of it can be what holds them back from realizing their full...
The Evolution of FACTOR
PUBLISHED Mar 25, 2012
Being a musician of any kind is a pretty cool gig. After all, your profession involves being admired, applauded, meeting fans, traveling, a...
How to Survive Festival Season
PUBLISHED Feb 27, 2012
Growing up as one of two sons, both over 6 feet tall, March meant only one thing: The NCAA basketball tournament, better known as March Mad...
How To Spread the Word
PUBLISHED Jan 30, 2012
Today's independent musician can sometimes feel, I'm sure, like they've got to take everything on all by themselves. But as any successful...
Brand Management
PUBLISHED Nov 28, 2011
Every musician remembers their first love. Whether it was a sleek and shiny Les Paul, an 88-key weighted Yamaha, or a seven-piece Pearl wit...
Big Picture
How To Get In "Sync"
PUBLISHED Oct 24, 2011
These days, the name of the game for artists at all levels is diversification. To stay afloat, musicians, and the people that represent the...