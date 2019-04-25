Montreal Jazz
Montreal Jazz Fest Adds alt-J, Bahamas, Norah Jones to 2019 Lineup
PUBLISHED Apr 25, 2019
The Montreal International Jazz Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and alongside the event's free outdoor programming,...
Montreal Jazz Fest Cancels All Upcoming Performances of Controversial 'SLĀV' Show
PUBLISHED Jul 4, 2018
Following public protests and artist cancellations, the Montreal International Jazz Festival has cancelled all remaining performances of th...
Moses Sumney Pulls Out of Montreal Jazz Fest over Controversial 'SLĀV' Show
PUBLISHED Jul 3, 2018
Moses Sumney has removed himself from the Montreal International Jazz Festival lineup, as organizers continue to defend SLĀV — a musical th...
Taylor McFerrin
L'Astral, Montreal QC, July 4
PUBLISHED Jul 5, 2016
On the Monday night (July 4) of Montréal Jazz Fest, Taylor McFerrin worked a Sequential Prophet-6 synth and a sampler as he treated the cro...
Pantha Du Prince
Metropolis, Montreal QC, July 3
PUBLISHED Jul 4, 2016
Pantha Du Prince's minimal techno style, so clean and precise on record, was lent human gusto at their Montreal Jazz Festival performance a...
Montreal Jazz Fest Gets Lauryn Hill, Brian Wilson, Cat Power, Danny Brown
PUBLISHED Apr 26, 2016
We're just a couple of months away from the launch of the prestigious Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, and organizers have now r...
Snarky Puppy
Metropolis, Montreal QC, June 30
PUBLISHED Jul 2, 2015
What is the jazz equivalent to "poptimism"? Jazz festivals have answered this question poorly: it's pretty easy to spot who the designated...
Joyce Moreno
Club Soda, Montreal QC, June 30
PUBLISHED Jul 2, 2015
Brazilian guitarist and vocalist Joyce Moreno is approaching 50 years in show business — long enough to be intimately connected to the boss...