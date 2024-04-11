Montreal Jazz
Montreal Jazz Festival Gets André 3000, Norah Jones, Laufey for 2024 Edition
PUBLISHED Apr 11, 2024
The Montreal Jazz Festival returns to action in la belle province this summer, and organizers have detailed the lineup of artists...
Thundercat Treated Montreal to Absurd Humour and Bass Heroics
Montreal Jazz Festival, July 5
PUBLISHED Jul 6, 2023
Montreal was experiencing a heatwave this Wednesday, a big one. The kind of heatwave where people are advised to stay inside, shut the drap...
DOMi & JD Beck Showed Montreal Why They're at the Tipping Point
Montreal Jazz Festival, July 4
PUBLISHED Jul 5, 2023
What an interesting time to see DOMi & JD Beck live. The pair of virtuosic jazz musicians have been making the rounds on the Internet for a...
KOKOROKO Loved Montreal, and Montreal Loved Them Right Back
Montreal International Jazz Festival, Montreal QC, June 29
PUBLISHED Jun 30, 2023
When KOKOROKO took the stage at Montreal International Jazz Festival, they were greeted warmly by a packed crowd that was there to support...
Jonah Yano Brought Fake Storms and Real Feelings to Montreal
Montreal International Jazz Festival, Montreal QC, June 29
PUBLISHED Jun 30, 2023
For years now, it seems like the Montreal International Jazz Festival has broadened the meaning of jazz, and opened the door to artists ope...
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, BADBADNOTGOOD, Orville Peck Set for Montreal Jazz Festival 2023
PUBLISHED Apr 4, 2023
Summer is on the horizon, and the Montreal International Jazz Festival organizers are ready to bring the sunshine in a big way with a stack...
Nick Murphy
Montreal International Jazz Festival, Montreal QC, July 2
PUBLISHED Jul 3, 2019
As the lights dim and a speaker from the Montreal International Jazz Festival announces the main act of the evening in a language he probab...
Voivod / René Lussier and Robbie Kuster
Montreal International Jazz Festival, Montreal QC, July 30
PUBLISHED Jul 1, 2019
There were a couple of weird anomalies surrounding this gig. One, that it's being presented under the banner of the Montreal International...