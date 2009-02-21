Meet and Greet
Jeremy Black
President, Third Estate
PUBLISHED Feb 21, 2009
Third Estate (a href="http://www.third-estate.com" target="_blank">www.third-estate.com) is a full-service music merchandising company base...
Tyl van Toorn
Co-Founder, Transmission
PUBLISHED Jan 21, 2009
Tyl van Toorn has established himself in the arts, entertainment and action sports industries over the course of his 15-year career in ev...
Larry LeBlanc
Publisher of the LeBlanc Newsletter
PUBLISHED Nov 23, 2008
Larry LeBlanc has been a leading figure in Canadian music for four decades. Canadian bureau chief of Billboard magazine from 1991 to 2007,...
Samantha Pickard
Vice President of Strut Entertainment
PUBLISHED Oct 26, 2008
Strut Entertainment is a Toronto-based boutique firm providing full service publicity, sponsorship and event management to the entertainmen...
Rick Moran
Mortgage Specialist
PUBLISHED Aug 25, 2008
Rick Moran (www.rickmoran.ca) has over 20 years experience and is part of a select group of Mortgage Professionals in Canada that hold an A...
Walter McDonough
General Counsel of the Future of Music Coalition
PUBLISHED May 24, 2008
A professor of copyright law at Suffolk University Law School, Walter McDonough also serves as a board member on the American performing ri...
Andrew Cash
Singer-songwriter, co-founder of Canadian Music Creators Coalition
PUBLISHED Apr 25, 2008
Andrew Cash is an award-winning singer-songwriter who has released a dozen records over the last 25 years. Co-founder of the seminal Toront...
Gerd Leonhard, Music Futurist
PUBLISHED Mar 19, 2008
Gerd Leonhard has spent over 25 years in the technology and entertainment industries. In 2005, Gerd co-authored The Future of Music, now a...