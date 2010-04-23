Meet and Greet
Vanessa Thomas
SVP, Sales, Nielsen Music, North America
PUBLISHED Apr 23, 2010
Vanessa Thomas has worked in the music industry for 20 years, including time with Premiere radio networks in LA as VP of Marketing and five...
Geoff Trio
President: Code One Entertainment, Miranda, New South Wales
PUBLISHED Mar 29, 2010
Geoff Trio is a venue owner and promoter who has worked with many Canadian artists including Jill Barber, Hawksley Workman and Joel Plasket...
Matthew Lamarche
Tour Manager
PUBLISHED Feb 20, 2010
Matt Lamarche is a sound mixer and tour manager who works with artists like David Usher, Amanda Marshall and the Tragically Hip. He's curre...
David Read
Vinyl Record Guru
PUBLISHED Jan 23, 2010
Based on Vancouver Island, Vinyl Record Guru is the brainchild of music industry veteran David Read. With over 25 years in the music busine...
Chris Budd
Music Publisher and blogger
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2009
Chris Budd is a Toronto-based music publisher whose company Bearsuit Publishing licenses independent music to advertising, film and televis...
Charlie Angus
MP Timmins James Bay
PUBLISHED Aug 23, 2009
Writer, broadcaster and musician Charlie Angus is a former member of punk pioneers L'Étranger and Juno-nominated Grievous Angels. An...
Waye Mason
Executive Director of Halifax Pop Explosion and Instructor, Nova Scotia Community College
PUBLISHED Apr 24, 2009
A 20-year veteran of the Canadian music industry, Waye has booked bands, founded a label (No Records), and worked as business management co...
Moe Berg and Laurence Currie
PUBLISHED Mar 28, 2009
Former Pursuit of Happiness front-man-turned-producer Moe Berg (the Cliks, Robin Black and the Intergalactic All-Stars) and engineer/produ...