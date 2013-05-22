Inside Out 2013
I Do
Glenn Gaylord
PUBLISHED May 22, 2013
Glenn Gaylord's marriage rights drama does a good job of balancing a relatable human story with the issue of legal equality. Rather than we...
The Most Fun I've Ever Had With My Pants On
Drew Denny
PUBLISHED May 22, 2013
As heartfelt and personal a debut feature as The Most Fun I've Ever Had With My Pants On undoubtedly may be for its writer/director/star Dr...
Four
Joshua Sanchez
PUBLISHED May 21, 2013
Like most films adapted from plays, the main struggle with Christopher Shinn's Four isn't in writing or characterization; the issue is maki...
Breaking the Girls
Jamie Babbit
PUBLISHED May 19, 2013
Knowing that director Jamie Babbit was behind the atmospheric, exceedingly cerebral and surprisingly moving psychological thriller, The Qui...
Lose Your Head
Stefan Westerwelle & Patrick Schuckmann
PUBLISHED May 19, 2013
Early on in the sexual submission thriller, Lose Your Head, Luis (Fernando Tielve), a Spanish party tourist enjoying the hostel experience...
Valentine Road
Marta Cunningham
PUBLISHED May 18, 2013
In 2008, California elementary school student Brandon McInerny shot classmate Lawrence King twice in the back of the head. The unspeakable...
Interior. Leather Bar.
James Franco & Travis Mathews
PUBLISHED May 18, 2013
William Friedkin's 1980 film Cruising, starring Al Pacino as a cop that goes undercover to find a killer in New York's gay S&M leather bar...
Out in the Dark
Michael Mayer
PUBLISHED May 18, 2013
In blending both the taboo and cinematically ubiquitous subjects of homosexuality in Israel and an Israeli-Palestinian star-crossed romance...