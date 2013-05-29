Inside Out 2013
I Am Divine
Jeffrey Schwarz
PUBLISHED May 29, 2013
Harris Glenn Milstead was an unlikely candidate for stardom. But even as a young child in Baltimore, he always possessed some ineffable qua...
Taboo Yardies
Selena Blake
PUBLISHED May 27, 2013
Due to the sheer volume of information and the emotionally taxing nature of the stories of intolerance, hate and violent oppression present...
Free Fall
Stephan Lacant
PUBLISHED May 27, 2013
Perhaps the biggest lie (most of) our parents told us is that assimilating to the status quo and performing the idea of happiness—att...
Meet the GlamCocks
Vincent Rommelaere
PUBLISHED May 27, 2013
In stark contrast to many documentaries that deal with an aspect of the gay experience, Meet the GlamCocks is a refreshing celebration of p...
Mr. Angel
Dan Hunt
PUBLISHED May 26, 2013
While the fight for gay and lesbian rights continues to progress, with once peripheral members of society asserting their position as equal...
Peaches Does Herself
Peaches
PUBLISHED May 25, 2013
Ever the thwarter of convention, Peaches' experimental documentary Peaches Does Herself comes in a faux-concert film format, taking place o...
In the Name Of
Malgorzata Szumowska
PUBLISHED May 24, 2013
Similar to her previous, far less successful, directorial outing, Elles, an article was the inspiration for Malgorzata Szumowska's In the N...
Salto
Maximilian von Moll
PUBLISHED May 23, 2013
For as long as there is civilization, some form of doomsday scenario will be concocted to predict the day it all comes crumbling down. Here...