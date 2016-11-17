Commentary
The Simpsons: Family Ties
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
In a season crammed with the highest of high profile DVD releases (Godfather, Citizen Kane, Phantom Menace), for legions of gee I mean ani...
Exclaim! Critics' Top Films of 2008
PUBLISHED Jan 26, 2009
1. Slumdog Millionaire 2. Wall-E 3. The Wrestler 4. The Dark Knight 5. Let the Right One In 1. Slumdog Millionaire(Directed by Dann...
Postmodern Celebrity and the Knack of Adaptation
PUBLISHED Jan 1, 2006
The premise is a whopper. While director Spike Jonze was filming Being John Malkovich, his creative partner, writer Charlie Kaufman was hir...
To Kill A Mockingbird
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2005
It's hard to describe, more than 40 years after its release, the impact of To Kill A Mockingbird. The 1962 adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulit...
Lost In Translation
Sofia Coppola's Journey Into Culture Clash
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2003
With Tokyo, it begins. It should be called the city of lights: neon, flashing, constant. Billboards and huge, high resolution video screen...
Zombie Jamboree
The Undead Rise Again
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2003
Hundreds of them shamble slowly toward you, moaning and murmuring, their rotting bodies moving in horrifying unison, their worm-ridden eye...
Throw-up Throw Down
Hip-hop History Written On the Wall
PUBLISHED May 1, 2003
It's been 20 years since Style Wars, the hip-hop documentary about the lives of graffiti writers first surfaced, and as the scene has evolv...