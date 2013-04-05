Cinefranco
Camille Rewinds
Noemie Lvovsky
PUBLISHED Apr 5, 2013
It's not exactly a novel conceit to have a character travel back in time to a crucial moment in their own past (see Zac Efron in 17 Again i...
Cassos
Philippe Carrese
PUBLISHED Apr 3, 2013
Cassos could have used a little more time in the incubator. Philippe Carrese's self-conscious little crime comedy about a spineless, browbe...
Big Is Beautiful
Charlotte de Turckheim
PUBLISHED Apr 3, 2013
Big Is Beautiful is the kind of movie where it's possible to connect all of the dots within fifteen minutes and determine exactly where the...
Cairo 678
Mohamed Diab
PUBLISHED Apr 2, 2013
Taking a few structural cues from the work of Alejandro Gonzales Inarritu (Babel) – temporally shuffled plot threads that tie in to a...
Would I Lie To You! 3
Thomas Gilou
PUBLISHED Apr 2, 2013
The most likely explanation for how lackadaisically abysmal the third entry in the Would I Lie To You series comes across is that everyone...
Ésimésac
Luc Picard
PUBLISHED Apr 2, 2013
The titular Ésimésac (Nicola-Frank Vachon) is the youngest child of a poor rural family in mid-19th Century Quebec—Saint-Élie-de-Caxt...
Small Blind
Simon Galiero
PUBLISHED Mar 30, 2013
Small Blind, the second feature film from Quebecios director, Simon Galiero, is a roughly assembled but timely work with modest, artistic a...
L'Affaire Dumont
Daniel Grou
PUBLISHED Mar 30, 2013
Reiterating his auteur assertion of judicial fallibility and the corruption of innocence, French-Canadian director Daniel Grou (10 ½, 7 Day...