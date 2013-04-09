Cinefranco
Queen of Montreal
Sólveig Anspach
PUBLISHED Apr 9, 2013
Grief, self-awareness and empowerment are just a few broad themes floundering around Sólveig Anspach's mediocre, desperately quirky comedy...
Les Invisibles
Sébastien Lifshitz
PUBLISHED Apr 9, 2013
Director Sébastien Lifshitz asked eight gay and lesbian people to tell the world about their lives. None of them worked in fashion, retail...
Catimini
Nathalie Saint-Pierre
PUBLISHED Apr 6, 2013
Nathalie Saint-Pierre's drama about the failings of the foster care system is heartfelt and shot with a great deal of consideration but its...
What the Day Owes the Night
Alexandre Arcady
PUBLISHED Apr 6, 2013
Presumably because of Alexandre Arcady's similar career trajectory of structuring narratives around the turbulent politics and violent acts...
Welcome to Argentina
Edouard Deluc
PUBLISHED Apr 6, 2013
Are you ready for an utterly forgettable movie experience? Maybe something was lost in translation but Welcome to Argentina is as tepid a...
Written Woman
Lahcen Zinoun
PUBLISHED Apr 6, 2013
Steeped in oblique symbolism, sensuous imagery and dense philosophical musings, Lahcen Zinoun's lyrical ode to the power of feminine mystiq...
The Chef
Daniel Cohen
PUBLISHED Apr 5, 2013
Unlike the sort of gourmet delicacies being prepared in kitchens by the masters at the forefront of its story, The Chef serves up a rather...
Armed Hands
Pierre Jolivet
PUBLISHED Apr 5, 2013
Conceptually, Pierre Jolivet's police crime drama, Armed Hands, has a lot of potential; Lucas (Roschdy Zem) and Maya (Leila Bekhti), estran...