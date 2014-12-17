Best of 2014
Exclaim!'s Best of 2014:
Top 10 Reissues
PUBLISHED Dec 17, 2014
With the vinyl resurgence now bigger than ever, it seems the music industry is now just as focused on the past as it is on the present. As...
Exclaim!'s Best of 2014:
Top 10 EPs
PUBLISHED Dec 16, 2014
As we look in the rear-view at our Top 10 albums lists by genre, we've assembled a list of some of the best extended players to come out th...
Exclaim!'s Best of 2014:
Top 10 Hip-Hop Albums
PUBLISHED Dec 15, 2014
Our Top 10 albums lists by genre continue with our staff picks for the best of hip-hop this year. Click next to read through the albums one...
Exclaim!'s 2014 in Lists:
Top 5 Comedy Albums
PUBLISHED Dec 15, 2014
Laughter. Where does it come from? In 2014, only these five places. Don't forget to head over to our 2014 in Lists section to see more o...
Exclaim!'s Best of 2014:
Top 10 Country, Folk & Blues Albums
PUBLISHED Dec 12, 2014
Our Top 10 albums lists by genre continue with our staff picks for the best of country, folk & blues this year. Click "next" at the bottom...
Exclaim!'s Best of 2014:
Top 10 Canadian Music Videos
PUBLISHED Dec 11, 2014
From lo-fi to high concept, 2014 was another good year for the music video, as the medium's flexibility allowed it to thrive and online ven...
Exclaim!'s Best of 2014:
Top 10 Metal & Hardcore Albums
PUBLISHED Dec 11, 2014
Our Top 10 albums lists by genre continue with our staff picks for the best of metal and hardcore music this year. Click next to read throu...
Exclaim!'s Best of 2014:
Top 10 Soul & R&B Albums
PUBLISHED Dec 10, 2014
Our Top 10 albums lists by genre continue today with our staff picks for the best of soul and R&B music this year. Click next to read throu...