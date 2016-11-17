Best of 2012
Metal and Hardcore 2012: Eschatology Gone Wild
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Whether your end times look more like the Norse prophesies of Ragnarok, the Book of Revelations, or a zombie plague, few things are more me...
Metal and Hardcore 2012: The Year of Grindcore
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
This has been an exceptionally strong year for grindcore and grind-infused sub-genres, with a number of stellar releases, a few comebacks a...
Metal and Hardcore 2012: The Year of Doom
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
More than a subgenre or a tempo measure, doom is an aesthetic, an atmosphere, a cathartically soul-wrenching expression of melancholy that...
Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2012:
Metal and Hardcore
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Every year, we ask our writers and editors from all sections to vote on their favourite albums, by genre, in the hopes of whittling down ea...
Exclaim's Best Films of 2012:
Drama
PUBLISHED Jan 11, 2013
The war for the Best Film of 2012 wraps-up today with our Drama picks. Many thoroughly engrossing dramas were released theatrically in Nor...
Exclaim's Best Films of 2012:
Foreign Language
PUBLISHED Jan 10, 2013
The war for the Best Film of 2012 continues today with our Foreign Language picks. Many touching and engaging foreign films were released t...
Exclaim's Best Films of 2012:
Documentary
PUBLISHED Jan 9, 2013
The war for the Best Film of 2012 continues today with our Documentary picks. Many compelling documentaries were released theatrically in...
Exclaim's Best Films of 2012:
Genre (Sci Fi/Horror/Action)
PUBLISHED Jan 8, 2013
The war for the Best Film of 2012 continues today with our Genre picks. Many thrilling movies were released theatrically in North America...